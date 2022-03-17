 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $725,000

Welcome to 5846 Jaxsyn Court. This 2020 built home is like new. Featuring an open floor plan great for entertaining with vaulted ceilings, large granite kitchen island, dry bar, pantry, a top of the line rocked in gas fire place and a perfectly situated half bath right off the living room. No detail was missed in this home with stained wood trim and LVP flooring throughout. The master bath features an incredible dual vanity with a makeup station, walk in tile shower and attached large walk in closet. On the other side of the home are two well situated guest bedrooms with a guest bath between them. The home is rounded off with a large 3 car heated garage, security system and nearly a half acre of privacy fenced back yard ready for your landscaping touch. Finally this home is rare in the

