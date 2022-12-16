 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $725,000

Fresh on the market! Schrock Construction in Florence's One Horse Estates. Master bedroom with en-suite bathroom. Double vanities, custom tile shower, spacious walk-in closet. You'll quickly fall in love with the home's single-level floor plan. This home sits in a quiet cul-de-sac. The large kitchen island is perfect for additional seating, entertaining, and extra storage. Sliding barn wood doors reveal a spacious pantry. Enjoy a cup of coffee on the beautiful back porch with breathtaking views of the Bitterroot mountains. Cedar fencing and a row of mature trees offer additional privacy. Farmhouse kitchen, luxury Cafe appliances, custom cabinets, air conditioning, underground sprinklers, fencing, front yard landscaping, and endless charm!

