Brand new construction from Award Winning, Big Sky Builders. This single level home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, plus an office, and sits on just over a 1/4 acre, in a new neighborhood off of a paved road. The interior boasts an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, a fireplace in the living room, and upgrades throughout including; hardwood floors and central air. The kitchen offers stainless appliances, an island equipped with granite countertops and a pantry. The area outside is great for entertaining with covered front and back patios. The master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet, and en-suite bathroom with plenty of space and a tiled shower. Located within the Florence School District, making this a great place to call home. Radon: Well Log Available
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $725,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nefataree Bartell, 26, was last seen on the early afternoon of Feb. 21. Joseph Thompson, 18, went missing on April 11.
In spite of an increasing number of urban campers in Missoula — the city receives dozens of complaints daily — the city and its partners don’t…
Montana Department of Transportation intends to raise the fences between Helmville Road underpass and the Gold Creek interchange, east of Drummond.
David Gianforte has told his father the bills will harm the LGBTQ+ community he’s a part of.
The extra work brings the contract amount from $283,665.65 to $318,828.65, and the scheduled substantial completion of construction is now tar…