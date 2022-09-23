Brand new construction from Award Winning, Big Sky Builders. This single level home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, plus an office, and sits on just over a 1/4 acre, in a new neighborhood off of a paved road. The interior boasts an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, a fireplace in the living room, and upgrades throughout including; hardwood floors and central air. The kitchen offers stainless appliances, an island equipped with granite countertops and a pantry. The area outside is great for entertaining with covered front and back patios. The master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet, and en-suite bathroom with plenty of space and a tiled shower. Located within the Florence School District, making this a great place to call home. Completion Date: 9/15/2022
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $769,000
