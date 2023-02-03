Open House this Sunday 11-2pm!! Bring an offer. Completed in 2023 by renowned local builder Schrock Construction, this luxury home rests at the foot of the Bitterroot mountains in Florence's most sought after new subdivision One Horse Estate. Fall in love with the functional single level floor plan offering spacious rooms & expansive ceilings. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Master suite of your DREAMS with custom cabinetry, his & hers vanities, a huge walk in closet, and tile shower. Outside the covered deck, cedar fencing, and landscaping have already been done for you on this 1/2 acre lot! This new community offers easy living in Montana. Enjoy the 7 acre park, street lights, and walking paths. A short 18 minute drive to Missoula.
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $775,000
