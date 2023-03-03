Completed in 2023 by renowned local builder Schrock Construction, this luxury home rests at the foot of the Bitterroot mountains in Florence's most sought-after new subdivision One Horse Estate. Fall in love with the functional single-level floor plan offering spacious rooms & expansive ceilings. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The master suite of your DREAMS with custom cabinetry, his & her vanities, a huge walk-in closet, and a tile shower. Outside the covered deck, cedar fencing, and landscaping have already been done for you on this 1/2 acre lot! This new community offers easy living in Montana. Enjoy the 7-acre park, street lights, and walking paths. A short 18-minute drive to Missoula. Radon: Well Log Available
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $775,000
