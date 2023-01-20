3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $799,000

Open House Jan 21 from 11a-2pm. Stop by and meet the builder! 2044 sq ft on a large corner lot included in this 3 bed 2ba with separate office space quality built home. Enter through a beautiful 42'' knotty alder front door with zero step entry. A wonderful gas fireplace invites you to relax & enjoy the gorgeous views of the Bitterroot Mountains. Tall ceilings and large windows ensure plenty of natural lighting, The open kitchen offers attractive cabinetry with granite countertops, center island, and stainless appliances. Elegant LED lighting throughout the home. The master suite has a curb-less walk in shower, heated tile flooring, and well organized walk in closet. Amazing lighted front porch facing the mountains with a cozy back patio offering a BBQ hook up.