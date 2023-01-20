Open House Saturday Jan 21st 11am-2pm. Stop by and meet the builder Another great new build by Compass Rose Construction with many upgrades. Single story zero step entry includes 3 bed 2 bath plus an office/bonus room. in a comfortable 1854 SF home on a corner lot. Beautiful blue pine T&G ceiling in the living room, a corner gas fireplace & fantastic views of both Bitterroot and Sapphire Mountains. Master suite includes a walk in closet, heated tile flooring, & a curb-less walk in tile shower. Stunning knotty alder doors and trim throughout the home. Spacious kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. The covered front porch and back patio are lighted with blue pine ceilings. 3 car finished and heated garage. Plenty of custom upgrades in this home, it's must see.
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $799,000
