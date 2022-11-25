3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $895,000

Chip & Joanna approved! Built by Schrock Construction, this modern farmhouse is tucked against the mountains in the Bitterroot's most sought after new subdivision. Residents of ''One Horse Estates'' enjoy Montana living at it's finest with a 7-acre park, walking paths, street lights, landscaping, and road maintenance. A short 15 minutes to Missoula. Own the prettiest house on the block with curb appeal that has you drive by twice. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,893 square foot home sits on over 1/2 acres. Tall ceilings, expansive windows, and spacious bedrooms make it easy to fall in love with the single-level floor plan. Fenced yard plus a landscaping package included. The work has been done for you!