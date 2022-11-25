Chip & Joanna approved! Built by Schrock Construction, this modern farmhouse is tucked against the mountains in the Bitterroot's most sought after new subdivision. Residents of ''One Horse Estates'' enjoy Montana living at it's finest with a 7-acre park, walking paths, street lights, landscaping, and road maintenance. A short 15 minutes to Missoula. Own the prettiest house on the block with curb appeal that has you drive by twice. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,893 square foot home sits on over 1/2 acres. Tall ceilings, expansive windows, and spacious bedrooms make it easy to fall in love with the single-level floor plan. Fenced yard plus a landscaping package included. The work has been done for you!
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $895,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Flathead National Forest has rejected a controversial proposal from a Utah-based ski corporation to significantly expand Holland Lake Lodge.
The joint venture between POWDR and owner Christian Wohlfeil has proposed 32 new buildings and the removal of 10 structures around the historic lakeside lodge in the Swan Valley.
At around 3 a.m. on Sunday, the family of the victim found him injured and unconscious in a road near Mission Dam.
Against what seemed like all odds, Montana makes the FCS playoffs and will host a nationally televised first-round game.
“Equity means that people have shared ownership over what’s happening," said JEDI summit keynote speaker James Whitfield.
On Saturday it was Montana's turn to shatter like an icicle after falling from the top of the bleachers at frosty Bobcat Stadium.
Shirley Faust is the Missoula County clerk of district court and is retiring at the end of the month.
Shauna White Bear and her staff create moccasins using bison leather, fur, elk teeth, wool, copper, brass and beads.
Work will resume on Monday.
Which teams make the FCS playoffs comes down to numerous factors, and the FCS playoff committee chair explained those in depth.