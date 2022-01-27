3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $895,000

WOW What a setting, 5.96 acres with Water Frontage, Next to the Bitterroot River.. This Cedar sided house has big decks with mountain views and a covered back porch to relax and enjoy the Montana Life Style. Close to Missoula or small town of Florence. The house has high vaulted ceilings with wood beam accents. Floor to ceiling Fireplace and doors going out to the front deck area. Spacious rooms . The main floor has everything you need, laundry, guest bath, one large bedroom with bath and walk in closet. Kitchen has great cabinet space , Kitchen and Dining have good size windows for natural light. From the hall, staircase going up to the open hall overlooking the great room. Two bedrooms and1one bath upstairs.Rooms are spacious