 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $995,000

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $995,000

From timeless ceilings with recessed lighting that soar overhead to stunning floors that make a statement, this very private farmhouse offers an excellent mix of modern-day elegance and country-chic timelessness. Step inside this 3,100 Sq. Ft. character home and you will be greeted by a spacious open concept floor plan that gracefully brings the living and dining areas together with the ultra modern kitchen spotlighting high-end stainless steel appliances, gorgeous white cabinets and a large central island. This masterpiece offers a 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom layout. The master suite has a luxurious bathroom boasting a modern dual vanity with flattering above-sink lighting, a freestanding tub, step-in shower, plus a large walk-in closet. Above the garage is a bonus room attached to a ¾ bathroom, which could very well be guest quarters, home office, or a functional game room. All of this sits on almost 10 acres complete with RV hookups, plus sensational 360-degree views of Bitterroot and Sapphire Mountains. Only 25 minutes to Missoula while still being in Ravalli County.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Aging grizzly put down in Flathead

Aging grizzly put down in Flathead

An aging grizzly bear was killed on May 27 after appearing too habituated to people along the North Fork of the Flathead River next to Glacier…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News