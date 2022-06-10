From timeless ceilings with recessed lighting that soar overhead to stunning floors that make a statement, this very private farmhouse offers an excellent mix of modern-day elegance and country-chic timelessness. Step inside this 3,100 Sq. Ft. character home and you will be greeted by a spacious open concept floor plan that gracefully brings the living and dining areas together with the ultra modern kitchen spotlighting high-end stainless steel appliances, gorgeous white cabinets and a large central island. This masterpiece offers a 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom layout. The master suite has a luxurious bathroom boasting a modern dual vanity with flattering above-sink lighting, a freestanding tub, step-in shower, plus a large walk-in closet. Above the garage is a bonus room attached to a ¾ bathroom, which could very well be guest quarters, home office, or a functional game room. All of this sits on almost 10 acres complete with RV hookups, plus sensational 360-degree views of Bitterroot and Sapphire Mountains. Only 25 minutes to Missoula while still being in Ravalli County.
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $995,000
