3 Bedroom Home in Frenchtown - $495,000

Single level living with views all around!! This home has been lovingly cared for and offers all amenities on the main level. Primary bedroom has bath en suite at one end of the house, two bedrooms and another full bath are at the other end of the house. The open floor plan of living, dining and kitchen give a warm feeling to the everyday living. Floors throughout the house are skip sawn Doug Fir. Home sits on one acre with small fence for dogs. Frenchtown Pond nearby. Live in the country with a 20 minute commute to downtown Missoula! Listed by Cindy Slagel