Welcome to 20989 Holloron Lane. This single level, open floor plan provides 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The well-appointed kitchen has granite counter-tops, tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances and custom cabinets. The vaulted ceilings and ample natural lighting make for a bright and airy space. In the master bedroom you will find a spacious walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom. Situated on a spacious lot, scenic views and a large space for entertaining will be made easy and comfortable. This home is conveniently located near the Frenchtown schools, groceries, dining and an easy trip to Missoula for more! Please contact Brittni Hertz at 406-546-8904 or your real estate professional to set up a showing.