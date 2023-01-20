Situated on over an acre in the highly desirable Frenchtown School District is this turn-key, ranch style home. Gorgeous mountain views and recreational opportunities abound while being only a short 20 minute drive from Missoula. Soak in the views under the covered front porch! Upon entering the home, functionality is key to the open-concept living, kitchen, and dining spaces. The warm and inviting kitchen features an island with bar seating along with beautiful cabinets and finishes. Off the dining area is a generously sized den/office. The sliding door offers easy accessibility to the expansive, fenced yard. Down the hall you will find two good sized bedrooms, a full bathroom, and the primary suite which boasts a walk-in closet, large soaker tub, and dual-sink vanity. The attached oversized two stall garage has ample room for your cars and toys and enters into the dual-purpose laundry and mud room.
3 Bedroom Home in Frenchtown - $500,000
