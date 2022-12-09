 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Frenchtown - $515,000

Situated on over an acre in the highly desirable Frenchtown School District is this turn-key, ranch style home. Gorgeous mountain views and recreational opportunities abound while being only a short 20 minute drive from Missoula. Soak in the views under the covered front porch! Upon entering the home, functionality is key to the open-concept living, kitchen, and dining spaces. The warm and inviting kitchen features an island with bar seating along with beautiful cabinets and finishes. Down the hall you will find two good sized bedrooms, a full bathroom, and the primary suite which boasts a walk-in closet, large soaker tub, and dual-sink vanity. The attached oversized two stall garage has ample room for your cars and toys and enters into the dual-purpose laundry and mud room.

