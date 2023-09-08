3.26% Assumable FHA loan! Highly sought after Frenchtown school district. Newly built in 2018 in a neighborhood lined with newer ranch style homes, & sidewalks. Original and only owners of this property, the location offers easy access to the Interstate, or frontage rd. Access to either the elementary or high school is 5-10min away. This spacious home has cathedral ceilings, and vinyl plank flooring throughout. Three large bedrooms, plus a mud | laundry room off the garage. Situated on a one acre level lot, and completely fenced in the back, has an oversized concrete patio, allowing for plenty of room to enjoy evenings outside, or cozy up around the backyard firepit. Primary bedroom has an ensuite with 2 separate vanities/sinks and a nice sized walk in closet. The kitchen has a new microwave and dishwasher, with a walk in pantry. Home is on its own well and septic, hot tub and shed to be removed unless otherwise negotiated. Kristy Tripp @406.493.4434 or your real estate professional.