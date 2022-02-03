3 Bedroom Home in Frenchtown - $599,000

One-of-a-kind property! Located just down the road from the Frenchtown Elementary school and ''downtown'' Frenchtown yet feels like it's miles away. Surrounded by open fields and backs up to the King Ranch golf course. Beautiful fields and mountain views in all directions. The home is an updated, one-level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with an attached 2 car garage. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space with a bar, propane range, a large pantry. There is laminate flooring throughout the living areas. The living room is spacious with a wood stove and leads into the dining room. Down the hall is the main bathroom, 2 bedrooms, and a large master with an attached bathroom. Off the kitchen is the laundry room with sink and closet and leads to the attached 2 car garage.