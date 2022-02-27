3 Bedroom Home in Huson - $325,000

With a short distance from Missoula, this Huson home sits out of town but has easy access to the interstate for your quick commutes. This de-titled; manufactured home rests on a 1 acre lot and boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a full unfinished basement, in need of your custom finish work. Newer interior paint and flooring in 2020 and nice natural light throughout. To view, call Amy Morton at 406-274-6133; or your Real Estate professional.