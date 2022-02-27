With a short distance from Missoula, this Huson home sits out of town but has easy access to the interstate for your quick commutes. This de-titled; manufactured home rests on a 1 acre lot and boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a full unfinished basement, in need of your custom finish work. Newer interior paint and flooring in 2020 and nice natural light throughout. To view, call Amy Morton at 406-274-6133; or your Real Estate professional.
3 Bedroom Home in Huson - $325,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nyibe J. Nguyen, 23, is charged with two felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent.
"While to a certain degree I'm holding my nose here, it's very much in the best interests of the city of Missoula and does not directly affect the pocketbooks of the folks I serve," said mayor John Engen.
Missoula's market is one of 20 nominated across the country competing for a spot in the top 10.
"We made a commitment to our tenants and the community to build a world-class facility without increasing taxes," said the airport's board chair, Adriane Beck.
DUI convictions in the Missoula area for Feb. 23, 2022
“We’re thrilled with what we’re seeing,” said a city official. “It’s an incredible increase and we think it’s going to make a tremendous difference in the community.”
In "An Accidental Life," premiering at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, a climber copes with the aftermath of a life-changing fall.
"It appears there may be at least as many overpayments as there are underpayments, a fact that is conveniently ignored in these ongoing and disappointing allegations," the hospital said in a statement.
Former Griz linebacker Brock Coyle has given back to UM with a generous donation for a facility upgrade.
At its peak in the 1990s, Kmart operated about 2,400 stores and employed 350,000 in the United States and Canada.