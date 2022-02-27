 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Huson - $325,000

3 Bedroom Home in Huson - $325,000

With a short distance from Missoula, this Huson home sits out of town but has easy access to the interstate for your quick commutes. This de-titled; manufactured home rests on a 1 acre lot and boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a full unfinished basement, in need of your custom finish work. Newer interior paint and flooring in 2020 and nice natural light throughout. To view, call Amy Morton at 406-274-6133; or your Real Estate professional.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News