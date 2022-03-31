3 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $2,300,000

Unparalleled property! Live year round water with Bear Creek running thru pastures, 2 Thermal spring ponds with Fishery rights stocked with Cutthroat, Rainbow and Brook Trout, Single level home with rock work and many nice touches, 40x60 insulated and heated shop with potential apartment or artists studio above, detached 3 car garage with outdoor canning kitchen, approx. 9 acres in irrigated and cross-fenced pastures, with multiple barns and loafing sheds. All paved access with newer asphalt drive and easy winter access. Borders Forest Service land on two sides. Call Susanne Schmidt 406-381-6576 or your real estate professional.