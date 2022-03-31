 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $2,300,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $2,300,000

Unparalleled property! Live year round water with Bear Creek running thru pastures, 2 Thermal spring ponds with Fishery rights stocked with Cutthroat, Rainbow and Brook Trout, Single level home with rock work and many nice touches, 40x60 insulated and heated shop with potential apartment or artists studio above, detached 3 car garage with outdoor canning kitchen, approx. 9 acres in irrigated and cross-fenced pastures, with multiple barns and loafing sheds. All paved access with newer asphalt drive and easy winter access. Borders Forest Service land on two sides. Call Susanne Schmidt 406-381-6576 or your real estate professional.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News