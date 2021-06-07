3 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $300,000

The cutest townhouse you'll see today! So close to Missoula you'll brag at work, and being just outside of town, you'll always feel a little escape on the ride home. Take the car or take your bike onto the paved and pristinely maintained bike path less than a block away. This 3 bed, 1.5 bath home also has a garage (detached) so you can store your ride in safety from the weather. Your dog will LOVE the thick, green grass in the fully fenced back yard. So close to restaurants, ice cream shop, a candy shop and a grocery store you'll love the convenience. This home has brand new flooring, freshly painted and new ceiling fan AND new fridge, stove and dishwasher. This is a property that you'll easily be able to call Home; call Robert Grant at 406.404.6594 or your real estate professional. View More