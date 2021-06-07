The cutest townhouse you'll see today! So close to Missoula you'll brag at work, and being just outside of town, you'll always feel a little escape on the ride home. Take the car or take your bike onto the paved and pristinely maintained bike path less than a block away. This 3 bed, 1.5 bath home also has a garage (detached) so you can store your ride in safety from the weather. Your dog will LOVE the thick, green grass in the fully fenced back yard. So close to restaurants, ice cream shop, a candy shop and a grocery store you'll love the convenience. This home has brand new flooring, freshly painted and new ceiling fan AND new fridge, stove and dishwasher. This is a property that you'll easily be able to call Home; call Robert Grant at 406.404.6594 or your real estate professional. View More
3 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $300,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Missouri doctor and his wife are alleging that the owners of Marshall Mountain are trying to grant broad public access on the property.
Here's some business news in the Missoula area.
Jeremy Canwell, former senior curator at the Montana Museum of Art and Culture, is no longer an employee at the University of Montana.
Before the western gate to Glacier National Park comes in view, a line of people with clipboards awaits arriving motorists.
Marcus Rubin Campos, 20, has been charged with two counts of criminal endangerment, a felony, and one count of driving with a suspended or revoked license, a misdemeanor.
Justin William Ayres, 22, made his initial appearance Friday afternoon in Missoula Justice Court.
"We will never allow ourselves to look like the major metro areas of the Northwest," read a statement from the city and the county.
Last week, the city of Missoula dismissed charges against an anti-abortion advocate after she was cited for blocking access to Blue Mountain Clinic in March.
Hundreds of nurses at Logan Health in Kalispell, Montana began a three-day strike Tuesday over demands for better wages and working conditions.
The Trinity Apartments will be spread across two sites in Missoula and will feature 30 permanently supportive housing units for those who've been homeless for a long time.