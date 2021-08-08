3 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $325,000

What an opportunity! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home sits at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with a park, .29 acre lot and mature trees! Freshly cleaned and ready for your vision, this home is being sold as-is and could be the opportunity you've been looking for! Walking in you'll find a large living room with a convenient coat closet. Walking to the left you'll find the hallway leading to a full bath and 3 bedrooms. To the right, an eat-in kitchen with a patio door to the back deck and huge yard. Through the kitchen there's a side door leading to your 2 stall detached garage, and a stairway leading to your full basement complete with large laundry/mechanical room, 2 bonus rooms, a 3/4 bathroom and a den! Don't miss this wonderful home chock full of potential in a gorgeous location!