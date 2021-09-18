3 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $394,900

Split Level Log House on County road, 15 Easy miles to Missoula. Forest trail to Lolo Peak, open to horses and non-motorized vehicles, begins at gate. Three bedrooms and a full bath on the lower walk out level is cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter. Upper level with kitchen, pantry, dining and living room areas, and 3/4 bath, has vaulted ceiling and a nearly new pellet stove on a slate hearth. The house has a separate detached garage which includes a large shop area and a guest kitchenette above. Located on almost 2 acres of fenced land. There is also a shed that can be used for hay storage and tack storage.