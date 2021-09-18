Split Level Log House on County road, 15 Easy miles to Missoula. Forest trail to Lolo Peak, open to horses and non-motorized vehicles, begins at gate. Three bedrooms and a full bath on the lower walk out level is cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter. Upper level with kitchen, pantry, dining and living room areas, and 3/4 bath, has vaulted ceiling and a nearly new pellet stove on a slate hearth. The house has a separate detached garage which includes a large shop area and a guest kitchenette above. Located on almost 2 acres of fenced land. There is also a shed that can be used for hay storage and tack storage.
3 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $394,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The body of a missing Richmond, Virginia, woman was found Sunday in Glacier National Park, officials said.
The driver, a 35-year-old woman, was declared dead at the scene. She was driving a 2005 Honda Pilot.
In a news release on Thursday morning, the city-county health department said there are 46 people currently hospitalized due to COVID. The previous record was 42.
- Updated
MISSOULA — Missoula Sentinel High School has been placed on probation by the Montana High School Association.
The Montana National Guard is headed to Missoula to help with hospitals facing capacity and staffing issues.
Albertsons and Trempers Shopping Center are being sued for allegedly failing to supervise an employee who attacked a shopper with a knife in July.
Two Missoula women were sentenced in federal court on Thursday for being part of a large meth trafficking ring in Missoula.
Missoula police detective Guy Baker confirmed DeFrance's July 28 indictment is in relation to Baker’s investigation into Charlo’s 2018 disappearance.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Missoula County is reaching an all-time record set in November of 2020.
The investigation is active and no other information is available at this time.