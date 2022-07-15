 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $429,000

Great opportunity to own a home and/or run a business right outside of Missoula. All one level, 3bed 2bath home with a home office and separate entry. Recently built in 2017, laminate wood flooring, newer appliances, plenty of cabinets and storage. Privacy fenced in back yard with patio. Cement footings for future addition. High traffic area off HWY 93 this is a great location for operation of a business.

