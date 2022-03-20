This charming one level home in Lolo is just what you are looking for! When entering the home you will find rough sawn hardwood floors and lots of natural light. The large great room features vaulted ceilings. The living room has a gas fireplace and the dining room has sliders out to the back deck. The kitchen boasts granite counter tops, under cabinet lighting, and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom has a private door to the back deck, walk-in closet, and ensuite bathroom. The bathroom has a tile shower with two shower heads, heated travertine tile floors, & granite counters. Opposite side of the home than the master suite, there are two bedrooms and one full bathroom. The backyard is has a privacy wood fence. Underground sprinklers and central air conditioning. For more
3 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $435,000
