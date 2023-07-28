The Pinyon Way townhomes are a hidden gem located at the end of a cul de sac street. There are just 4 units total. Built in 2017 so they are newer and modern in style and finishes. The home has a one car garage and underground sprinklers. What makes these special (besides not being on a busy road) is the backyards. Each unit has its own private backyard and patio. Then behind the homes is open space that looks into the trees. The inside features an open floor plan with a nice kitchen and a half bath on the main. Upstairs is spacious with 3 bedrooms including a primary suite. There is a small hoa fee of $175 per year. Just down the street is a neighborhood park. This home is in good condition as it is built with Hardi siding, has a 30 yr roof and R50 insulation in the ceiling. Lolo has a brand new elementary school. Water and sewer is included with the general property taxes. In Lolo the water and sewer cost is included in the general property taxes.