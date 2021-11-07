3 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $472,500

You will love this stunning Lolo home with the spacious open floor plan and gorgeous finishes! This three bedroom, two bathroom home impresses with engineered hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, and granite kitchen countertops, all nicely complimented by LG stainless appliances, including a gas range. The South facing windows and sliding glass door provide lots of natural light, with views across the river to the southwest. The large master suite bedroom includes a walk-in closet and bathroom, which has a large vanity with two sinks. The laundry room nearby serves as a convenient mudroom between the single-level living space and attached garage. This low maintenance home is complete with underground sprinklers, landscaping, a privacy fence, central air, a Nest thermostat, a Ring doorbell,