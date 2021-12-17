 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $489,500

3 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $489,500

New construction in phase 2 of Lolo's Allomont development. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath is on one level with an open floor plan. Features include granite counter tops throughout, stainless appliances including a gas range, knotty alder trim, and tiled floors. There are also covered front and back decks. The lot is landscaped, and the exterior is low maintenance! Call Nicole Jones at (406) 239-1421 or your real estate professional.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News