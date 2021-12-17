New construction in phase 2 of Lolo's Allomont development. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath is on one level with an open floor plan. Features include granite counter tops throughout, stainless appliances including a gas range, knotty alder trim, and tiled floors. There are also covered front and back decks. The lot is landscaped, and the exterior is low maintenance! Call Nicole Jones at (406) 239-1421 or your real estate professional.
3 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $489,500
