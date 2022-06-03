3 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $525,000

OPEN HOUSE Sunday, May 15 1:00-3:00.New construction in Phase 2 of Lolo's Allomont development. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is on one level with an open floor plan. Features include; granite counter tops throughout; stainless appliances including a gas range, knotty alder trim, and solid surface floors. There are also covered front and back decks. The lot is landscaped, and the exterior is low maintenance!