This brand new constructed townhome within the Allomont subdivision consists of 1,816 sqft and sits on a landscaped lot with underground sprinklers making it easy to maintain. This home has an open living and dining area with beautiful engineered flooring throughout. The kitchen has an island with a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and an ample amount of cupboard space. The primary bedroom with ensuite bathroom is on the main level of this home and the other two bedrooms are upstairs where there is also a separate living area and a full bathroom. When walking through this home it is apparent that all the details were well thought out, from the layout to the perfectly complimenting colors. The lot borders the community park to the east. The convenient location of this townhome provides just a short ten minute drive to all the amenities that Missoula has to offer. This location is also close to the new school which is currently under construction and is only minutes from local restaurants and gas stations. The adjoining townhome, 11485 Newt Lane is also for sale. Call Nicole Jones at (406) 239-1421 or your real estate professional today to schedule a private showing.