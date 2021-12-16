 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $549,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $549,000

WELCOME TO PHASE 3 OF WILLOWBROOK MEADOWS! A conservation neighborhood with an emphasis on preserving open space, minimizing land disturbance, and incorporating the homes into the natural environment. Home is built by an award-winning luxury home builder. With attention to detail and design, this property rests on a large 8,128 sq. ft lot backing up to common park space and accessed by a long meandering driveway for additional privacy. This Montana Modern home features 1,991 sq. ft of living space on a one-level zero-step entry for easy access. Other features include an open floor plan, high ceilings, 3 bedrooms + additional office/bedroom, and 2.5 baths. Included in the build is also the large finished and insulated 674 sq. ft. 2 car garage.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Montana joins tri-state grizzly hunting deal

Montana joins tri-state grizzly hunting deal

Montana’s Fish and Game Commission unanimously endorsed the agreement to manage grizzly bear hunting around Yellowstone Park, should the state ever get oversight of the federally protected animal.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News