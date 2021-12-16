WELCOME TO PHASE 3 OF WILLOWBROOK MEADOWS! A conservation neighborhood with an emphasis on preserving open space, minimizing land disturbance, and incorporating the homes into the natural environment. Home is built by an award-winning luxury home builder. With attention to detail and design, this property rests on a large 8,128 sq. ft lot backing up to common park space and accessed by a long meandering driveway for additional privacy. This Montana Modern home features 1,991 sq. ft of living space on a one-level zero-step entry for easy access. Other features include an open floor plan, high ceilings, 3 bedrooms + additional office/bedroom, and 2.5 baths. Included in the build is also the large finished and insulated 674 sq. ft. 2 car garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $549,000
