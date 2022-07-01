 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Missoulian is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Rockin Rudy's

3 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $559,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $559,000

Perfectly situated on an ideal lot of the neighborhood, this home borders a common area with ''you pick'' apple trees, on one side and a hobby farm at the back. Set back from the street, the home offers additional privacy as you rest under the backyard pergola and take in the stunning un obstructed Lolo Peak mountain views. The Zero Elevation (no steps) home shows off engineered hardwood and tile floors. The custom kitchen is a Chef's delight, featuring custom cabinets with pull outs, island waste cabinet, and stainless appliances. The extra tall vaulted ceilings with transom windows bring ample sunlight and give the open concept an extra sense of spaciousness. The master ensuite has a double vanity and tiled walk in shower, as well as a large closet.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Audit hits OPI on spending, staffing

Audit hits OPI on spending, staffing

A state audit report found that Montana’s Office of Public Instruction is at risk of mishandling federal money in four different programs due to a lack of internal controls and monitoring within the agency.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News