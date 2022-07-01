3 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $559,000

Perfectly situated on an ideal lot of the neighborhood, this home borders a common area with ''you pick'' apple trees, on one side and a hobby farm at the back. Set back from the street, the home offers additional privacy as you rest under the backyard pergola and take in the stunning un obstructed Lolo Peak mountain views. The Zero Elevation (no steps) home shows off engineered hardwood and tile floors. The custom kitchen is a Chef's delight, featuring custom cabinets with pull outs, island waste cabinet, and stainless appliances. The extra tall vaulted ceilings with transom windows bring ample sunlight and give the open concept an extra sense of spaciousness. The master ensuite has a double vanity and tiled walk in shower, as well as a large closet.