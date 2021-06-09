 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $569,000

Welcome to the Beautiful and quiet conservation neighborhood know as Willowbrook Meadows. This 7904 sq. ft lot backs up to a beautiful riparian open space that is home to multiple animals. On this lot will be a single level 1991 sq. ft home built by an award-winning luxury home builder. Inside this home you will find a very modern and open floorplan with 3 bedrooms +bonus room, 2.5 bathrooms and a spacious kitchen. If you love to hear the birds sing, this home has a nice rear patio that overlooks a common area that wildlife likes to call home. Included in the build is also the large finished and insulated 686 sq. ft. 2 car garage. View More

