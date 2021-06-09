Construction has started! WELCOME TO WILLOWBROOK MEADOWS! A conservation neighborhood with an emphasis on preserving open space, minimizing land disturbance, and incorporating the homes into the natural environment. This lot backs up to riparian open space that is home to multiple animals. Home is built by an award-winning luxury home builder. With attention to detail and design, this property rests on a large 8,390 sq. ft lot. This Montana Modern home features 2,469 sq. ft of living space on a zero-step entry for easy access. Other features include an open floor plan, high ceilings, 3 bedrooms + Den (with the option to add another bedroom and office space), and 2.5 baths. Included in the build is also the large finished and insulated 826 sq. ft. 2 car garage. View More
3 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $636,590
