 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $636,590

3 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $636,590

3 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $636,590

Construction has started! WELCOME TO WILLOWBROOK MEADOWS! A conservation neighborhood with an emphasis on preserving open space, minimizing land disturbance, and incorporating the homes into the natural environment. This lot backs up to riparian open space that is home to multiple animals. Home is built by an award-winning luxury home builder. With attention to detail and design, this property rests on a large 8,390 sq. ft lot. This Montana Modern home features 2,469 sq. ft of living space on a zero-step entry for easy access. Other features include an open floor plan, high ceilings, 3 bedrooms + Den (with the option to add another bedroom and office space), and 2.5 baths. Included in the build is also the large finished and insulated 826 sq. ft. 2 car garage. View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News