Welcome to 5608 Golf Drive, located in Willowbrook Meadows, Lolo, MT. This new construction one-level home is built by luxury home builder, Hard to Beat Construction. As you enter the home, you will be taken in by the open concept design and 10' ceilings with high end finishes. This 1921sqft home features 3bed/2baths with an additional den/office space. The primary suite has a large bathroom with custom tiled walk in shower and includes two generous closets that will feature custom organizers. The large kitchen will have solid surface countertops, Bosch Cafe appliances, Sharp drawer microwave, custom range hood and pantry space. The open kitchen/living area will also feature a gas fireplace with shiplap and tile surround and is prewired for multimedia located above the mantle.
3 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $649,900
