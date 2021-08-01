 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $650,750

Lovely 3 bedroom/3 bath private home with breathtaking views. Upon entry you will find a grand living room with vaulted ceilings and large windows. Off the living room is a low maintenance Trex deck perfect for taking in the views. The kitchen and dining area open up to the living room. There are radiant heat, oak floors throughout. The kitchen has granite countertops, knotty hickory cabinets and a gas range. The main floor bathroom has a jetted soaker tub and granite countertops. There is also a laundry room, bedroom and bathroom on the main. The upstairs includes a loft/office area (with the same incredible views) and ensuite master. In the lower level you will find a 2nd kitchen, bedroom, bath, and additional large living area with access to outside. Use as one house or a duplex!

