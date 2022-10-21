3 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $672,500

Welcome to 5617 Golf Drive located in beautiful Lolo, MT. We invite you to be a part of this brand new neighborhood development known as Willowbrook Meadows. This soon to be built, luxury home, is brought to you by Hard To Beat Construction - known for their attention to fine detail, custom designs, and high end finishes. Situated on a 10,604 sq foot level lot backing riparian area, we bring you modern meets nature. With 10' foot high ceilings and 1,991 sq feet of one level, open concept design - this 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home with an additional den/office space and 2 car garage, is designed to meet all your needs. As you enter this home you step into a cozy entryway that then leads you to the open living space and large kitchen area.