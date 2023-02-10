Open house 2/12 11-1 PM. Welcome to the Premier addition to Willowbrook Meadows in Lolo, a conservation neighborhood that focuses on preserving land while creating an enhanced living environment. Just minutes to Missoula and centrally located to a recreation paradise this is an ideal location to enjoy the Montana lifestyle. The site for this new home was picked after careful consideration by the builders as having the best Willowbrook has to offer. Lot 27 at 9,246sqft has mature trees, an extra wide natural buffer on the garage side and backs up to a tree lined pond for a great setting and ideal privacy in your backyard.