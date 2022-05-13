3 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $675,000

This home and business are located outside of the Bustling city of Missoula but close enough to get to town in under 10 mins. Look out your windows to see Bison and Eagles flourishing the fields. This is the ultimate work from home set up! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a store front attached to keep your home and work life separate. The un-zoned property has been the roots to a lucrative Tech Business with High-speed internet up to 600 Mbps. There are cement footings already in place if you wanted to expand the living space! Easy access to Highway 93 and plenty of exposure for your work from home lifestyle.Call Jennifer Kistler at 406-461-1844, or your real estate professional.