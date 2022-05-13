This home and business are located outside of the Bustling city of Missoula but close enough to get to town in under 10 mins. Look out your windows to see Bison and Eagles flourishing the fields. This is the ultimate work from home set up! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a store front attached to keep your home and work life separate. The un-zoned property has been the roots to a lucrative Tech Business with High-speed internet up to 600 Mbps. There are cement footings already in place if you wanted to expand the living space! Easy access to Highway 93 and plenty of exposure for your work from home lifestyle.Call Jennifer Kistler at 406-461-1844, or your real estate professional.
3 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $675,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
An experienced kayaker from Victor, Idaho, died in a kayaking accident in the Yaak River in northwestern Montana over the weekend.
It took just 15 minutes for Teresa Petterson’s life to turn upside down.
Vicky White's death leaves many questions after a week-long manhunt that started in Alabama and ended with an Indiana crash. Here's the latest.
In an email on Monday, a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said that Missoula canceled two trainings scheduled for May 31 and September 19 with Richard “Rick” Whitehead.
Missoula Police Department officers were injured responding to reported break-in at a building in the 500 block of Front Street on Sunday.
After six years of working with Hellgate Elementary, assistant superintendent Molly Blakely is stepping up to the role of superintendent.
Tyler Uhrich, 20, is wanted by authorities after Rozlyn Bluemel, 22, was found dead in a tribal wilderness area on the east short of Flathead Lake by Polson.
"I've got a serious situation here," the unidentified passenger said in the audio. "My pilot has gone incoherent, and I have no idea how to fly the airplane."
Andrew Parker Beckett is charged with two felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent.
UPDATE: Authorities say a former Alabama jail official has died and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape from custody has been apprehended in Indiana after more than a week on the run.