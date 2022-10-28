 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $689,900

Welcome to the Premier addition to Willowbrook Meadows in Lolo, a conservation neighborhood that focuses on preserving land while creating an enhanced living environment. Just minutes to Missoula and centrally located to a recreation paradise this is an ideal location to enjoy the Montana lifestyle. The site for this new home was picked after careful consideration by the builders as having the best Willowbrook has to offer. Lot 27 at 9,246sqft has mature trees, an extra wide natural buffer on the garage side and backs up to a tree lined pond for a great setting and ideal privacy in your backyard. Chosen from the best from several designs, this modern layout features single level living with 3 bedrooms plus an office/4th bedroom and 2.5 baths with a total living area of almost 2,000sqft

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Photo: Slant Streets black bear

Photo: Slant Streets black bear

After minutes waiting for people and cars to pass by, the bear climbed down from its branch and ventured into the Slant Streets neighborhood, disappearing from sight down Blaine Street.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News