Enjoy the serenity of the picturesque town of Lolo, MT - while still being just minutes away from all the conveniences of nearby Missoula. Nestled within the newly developed neighborhood known as Willowbrook Meadows, we bring you modern meets nature. Currently under construction, this brand new luxury home is brought to you by Hard to Beat Construction - known for their attention to detail, custom design, and high end finishes. Situated on a 10,604 sq. foot level lot backing a riparian area, breathe in the fresh air and scenic views that surround you, while relaxing in one of the two covered porches located in the front and the back. Inside you will find 10' ft high ceilings, and 1,991 sq. feet of one level open concept design - with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, laundry room, and an additional den/office space that offers you the option of being utilized as a 4th bedroom. Throughout the home, you will find luxury vinyl plank flooring, complimented with natural Brazilian slate tile in each bathroom as well as the entry and laundry room. Upon entering the home you are greeted with an oversized entry leading you into the comfortable living space and large kitchen area. A stunning gas fireplace surrounded by natural stone and shiplap welcomes you in, and is prewired above the mantle for all your multi media needs. Large windows provide you with a view of lush natural landscape that can be enjoyed from both the living room area and the kitchen. The open kitchen features solid surface countertops, a large island, Bosch Cafe stainless steel appliances, Sharp drawer microwave, and a custom range hood. The primary suite gives you access to the covered back patio, and features a walk in closet with built in custom organizers, and an ensuite bathroom with a beautifully designed custom tiled walk in shower, and all bedrooms are prewired for multimedia. This new construction home is slated for completion by Jan. 2024. Contact Jeff Socolofsky at 406-396-4595 or you real estate professional.