3 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $749,000

Immaculate single story home on a large lot in Lolo's Ponderosa Heights Subdivision. VERY gently lived in, this 3 bedroom, 2bathroom, 1,742 square foot executive-style home offers 14 foot ceilings in the open concept living/dining/kitchen area. As you enter the home, you are greeted by the inviting living room featuring a gas fireplace with rock surround. The kitchen boasts smudge-less, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, large eat-in island, gas stove, custom cabinets with soft-close drawers and numerous pull-out shelves, custom tile backsplash and under-cupboard lighting. In the primary bedroom ensuite, you will find an extra large tiled walk-in shower, double vanities and walk-in-closet. The two guest bedrooms are on the other side of the house and share a large full bathroom. The detached triple car garage is connected to the home via an oversized covered breezeway where the current owners have an outdoor living area. The breezeway enters to the mud room/laundry room, with generous cabinet and counter space. You can enjoy the spacious and manicured yard from either the front or back covered porch. There is a backyard storage shed for your tools, and the grounds have automatic sprinklers.