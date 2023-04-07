SINGLE LEVEL LIVING at its Best. Sitting on over one third acre in the desirable Ponderosa Heights community and nestled in the pines this immaculate home provides both privacy and abundant daylight. The extremely generous great room houses an impressive kitchen filled with walnut and granite, a warm fire place and towering ceilings. Additionally, this home contains a large mud room, a deep oversized 3 car garage and an expansive patio area incorporating a large outdoor fire pit and serene lighting.
3 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $899,900
