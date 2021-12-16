3 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $990,000

This beautiful 3,660 Sq. Ft. home sits on just under 4 acres, and was built with energy-efficiency in mind, from the windows, to the heating/cooling system and several types of insulation. As you enter the home, there is an office that has the most lovely views of the mountains from every window, as well as a formal dining room. This open concept living space is perfect for entertaining along with the chef's kitchen that has a 6 burner gas stove, plenty of storage in the natural wood cabinets, a pantry, soft close drawers, all newer stainless steel appliances, large island with granite top and bar seating, along with a breakfast nook and wine chiller. The main floor features a guest bath, and a laundry/mud room equipped with lots of cabinets for storage, a folding table and soaking sink. The master suite Is located on the main level and features access to the back deck. The en-suite master bathroom has a tiled shower, double vanities, soaking tub and walk-in closet. The basement has 9 foot ceilings making it feel very spacious. This level has another master suite, a large entertaining space, an area for an in-home gym, additional guest room and a full bathroom. The exterior is landscaped with underground sprinklers, partially fenced with a dog run and has a place to park your RV. Located just a short distance to town for all amenities, close to Missoula for shopping or for a jaunt down the Bitterroot to enjoy all that it has to offer.