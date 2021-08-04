This beautiful 3,660 Sq. Ft. home sits on just under 4 acres, and was built with energy-efficiency in mind, from the windows, to the heating/cooling system and several types of insulation. As you enter the home, there is an office that has the most lovely views of the mountains from every window, as well as a formal dining room. This open concept living space is perfect for entertaining along with the chef's kitchen that has a 6 burner gas stove, plenty of storage in the natural wood cabinets, a pantry, soft close drawers, all newer stainless steel appliances, large island with granite top and bar seating, along with a breakfast nook and wine chiller. The main floor features a guest bath, and a laundry/mud room equipped with lots of cabinets for storage, a folding table and soaking sink. The master suite Is located on the main level and features access to the back deck. The en-suite master bathroom has a tiled shower, double vanities, soaking tub and walk-in closet. The basement has 9 foot ceilings making it feel very spacious. This level has another master suite, a large entertaining space, an area for an in-home gym, additional guest room and a full bathroom. The exterior is landscaped with underground sprinklers, partially fenced with a dog run and has a place to park your RV. Located just a short distance to town for all amenities, close to Missoula for shopping or for a jaunt down the Bitterroot to enjoy all that it has to offer.
3 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $995,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Evacuations had been ordered by the Finley Point/Yellow Bay Fire Department about 1 a.m. Sunday as winds pushed the fire across Highway 35 north of Polson and toward the lake.
Portia Fleming fell asleep on the couch at her home at Finley Point Estates watching a movie Saturday night, only to be awakened by her daughter warning of fire nearing their property.
Aaron P. Broxterman, 38, made his initial appearance on Friday afternoon in Missoula County Justice Court. He has been charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children, a felony.
A Missoula man accused of harassing and assaulting his neighbors, including a 13-year-old boy, made his first appearance in court Friday afternoon.
Small groups of Rebekah Barsotti's friends and other community members have been out along the Clark Fork River, combing through the beaches near mile marker 71.
Wetting rain touched much of western Montana on Sunday and Monday, giving firefighters a brief respite from a week of intense activity.
Michael B. DeFrance, the ex-boyfriend of Jermain Charlo, who disappeared in 2018, appeared in federal court Monday afternoon.
A 45-year-old Spokane, Washington man suspected of being under the influence was driving a Chevrolet Suburban the wrong way on the interstate on Saturday evening near Whitehall, the Montana Highway Patrol reported.
Highway 35 remains closed from the Highway 93/35 junction to Blue Bay mile marker 15 as the Boulder 2700 fire has now burned an estimated 1,416 acres.
A century ago, farmers and ranchers in the Rattlesnake teamed up to build dams on eight lakes in the upper Rattlesnake Basin around Mosquito Peak.