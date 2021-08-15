Built in 1920, this home has stood the test of time. Well maintained residence and multiple outbuildings with a large detached shop. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath with Kitchen, living room, laundry, 1 full bath, 2 bedrooms and lots of storage on the main floor with an added bedroom and .5 bath on the upper floor with additional bonus space that could be used as an office/den/craft area/storage, ect. The back and side yards are privacy fenced and landscaped. Multiple outbuildings on the property for storage as well as a roughly 800+ square ft, detached shop. Close to Missoula and close to the HWY 200 corridor with quick access to the Kettlehouse Amphitheatre, the Blackfoot river and public lands. Home is serviced by community water system and is connected to a private septic system.
3 Bedroom Home in Milltown - $357,000
