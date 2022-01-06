3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,075,000

A great opportunity to enjoy Montana living at its best. Just minutes from the Clark Fork river, many hiking trails, and the convenience of Missoula only 10 minutes from home. This 7.64 acre, well constructed ranch has everything you will need to live a peaceful Montana life. Private gated access onto this property and mature trees surrounding the home give plenty of privacy and seclusion. There is ample space for horses or livestock with a tack room, mini barn w/heated water, round pen, corrals, and fully fenced pasture. The living room features large ceiling high windows that let in plenty of natural light from every direction, and the tall stone fireplace is a cozy spot to sit and enjoy the ranch view.