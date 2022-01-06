 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,075,000

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,075,000

A great opportunity to enjoy Montana living at its best. Just minutes from the Clark Fork river, many hiking trails, and the convenience of Missoula only 10 minutes from home. This 7.64 acre, well constructed ranch has everything you will need to live a peaceful Montana life. Private gated access onto this property and mature trees surrounding the home give plenty of privacy and seclusion. There is ample space for horses or livestock with a tack room, mini barn w/heated water, round pen, corrals, and fully fenced pasture. The living room features large ceiling high windows that let in plenty of natural light from every direction, and the tall stone fireplace is a cozy spot to sit and enjoy the ranch view.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News