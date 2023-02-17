Stunning nearly new Mountain Modern style home situated on one of the best lots, complete with panoramic north facing mountain and golf course views, in the highly sought after Canyon River Golf Course Community. Whether you're looking for low maintenance living to enjoy more time for outdoor activities or extraordinary one level living, look no further. Well appointed open floor plan with great room, kitchen, living area that opens onto a covered patio and adjacent den. Peaceful primary suite with private patio and spa like bathroom. Secondary suite with private ensuite bathroom. Third bedroom, large enough for bunk beds or extra furniture. Hall bath easily accessible from all areas of the home. laundry room and entry area off of the garage with built-in seating and coat hooks. Updates galore! Oversized, finished 3-car garage with extra storage space, and no steps into the home from any access point. Listed by Tory Dailey.