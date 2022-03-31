3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,200,000

Nestled within a sought-after neighborhood, just moments from downtown is this elegant home, built in 1910. Offering an impressive 4,184 Sq. Ft. layout paired with a classic brick exterior and an abundance of original detail, this is your chance to enjoy all the elegance and style of a time gone by. Oversized windows invite lots of natural light to fill the rooms and there is impeccable millwork and crown molding on show throughout. Oak doors open into the rooms and there is oak flooring on the main level and maple floors upstairs.The 3 bedrooms are all a great size including the owner's suite complete with a gorgeous ensuite with a tiled bath and shower, also with access to an attic space, which was once a ballroom. For any avid developer, the property is also zoned for multi-family.The living spaces include a den with built-in shelving, an inspired space for an office, and there is also a lovely living room with a fireplace, a grand dining room with a coffered ceiling and a formal lounge room with a stylish lighting fixture. A fully remodeled kitchen is ready for the budding chef. A subway tile backsplash, plenty of counter space and a 6-burner gas Viking stove will appeal to anyone who loves to cook while a large window promises views over the gardens. This beautiful abode is set on a 0.269-acre corner lot with a big fenced backyard with a detached garage and a fenced in garden. You will live only minutes from downtown close to restaurants, bars, shopping and music venues for a life of leisure.