Situated on 20+ acres, this picturesque 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with office and second living area boasts stunning views of the valley and surrounding mountains. The views, ample living space, storage and ready to use horse property cannot be overlooked! Enjoy the open concept and large windows. The laundry/mudroom is conveniently located off of the garage. The primary bedroom is located on the main level and has a private ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. Lower level has 2 bedrooms, office, second living room with pellet stove, kitchenette, and spa room with hot tub. The deck overlooks the Missoula Valley with a second patio on the lower level. Property includes an oversized 2 car garage, gravel parking pad, RV space, ample storage for large equipment, 2 shops, 2 stall horse lean-to, manicured lawn with underground sprinklers, mature trees and an established garden.