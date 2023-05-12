Situated on 20+ acres, this picturesque 3 bedroom home with office and second living area boasts stunning views of the valley and surrounding mountains. The views, ample living area, storage, and ready-to-use horse property cannot be overlooked. Enjoy open concept living with large windows and breathtaking views. The nearby laundry/mud room is conveniently located off the garage. The primary bedroom is located on the main level and has a private ensuite bathroom & walk-in closet. Lower level has 2 additional bedrooms, office, secondary living area with a pellet stove, kitchenette, and private spa room & hot tub. The deck overlooks the Missoula valley with a second patio on the lower level. Property includes an oversized two-car garage, gravel parking pad, RV space, ample storage for large equipment, two shops, 2-stall horse lean to, manicured lawn with underground sprinklers, mature trees, and an established garden. Contact Bri O'Leary at 406.546.2125, or your real estate professional. Listing agent is related to sellers. Taxes for 2022 are based upon an incomplete build.